Non Medical In-home

Caregivers Needed!

Your search for a fun, engaging, meaningful job is finally over.

Non Medical In-home

Caregivers Needed!

Your search for a fun, engaging, meaningful job is finally over.

Up to a $3,000 signing bonus! 

No application fee, so no reason not to apply!

About Caregiving

Instant Care is Arizona's premier provider of Personal Care Services. These services are for people that need assistance in their life, and would like to keep their independence. Instant Care will send a caregiver to the house to help with tasks such as:

Housekeeping

Grocery Shopping

Sweeping

Appointment Escorts

Pharmacy

Bathroom Assistance & Clean Up

Live In Care

Dry-Cleaning

Pick Up

24 Hour Care

Laundry

Vacuum

Meal Prep

Dish Washing

Mop

Dust

Bed Making

Kitchen Clean Up

Errands

What do you want to know?

Do I need experience?

Absolutely not! We welcome everyone, no matter where you are on your path and we'll pay you while we train you. We are a non-medical caregiver so no need to worry about previous history in a medical field.

Do you have flexible schedules?

We have extremely flexible schedules that can work around your personal or family needs.

Are there Full Time and Part Time positions available? 

Yes! We have clients that only need a couple hours a week of help, clients that need full time stay at their home 24/7 care, and everything in-between.

How old do I have to be?

Our only age requirement is that you are at least 18 years old. We need caregivers of all ages and walks of life.