Instant Care is Arizona's premier provider of Personal Care Services. These services are for people that need assistance in their life, and would like to keep their independence. Instant Care will send a caregiver to the house to help with many tasks such as:

Housekeeping Grocery Shopping Sweeping

Appointment Escorts Pharmacy Bathroom Assistance

Live In Care Dry-Cleaning Pick Up & Clean Up

24 Hour Care Laundry Vacuum

Meal Prep Dish Washing Mop, Dust

Bed Making Kitchen Clean Up Errands