Your search for a fun, engaging, meaningful job is finally over.
No application fee, so no reason not to apply!
Instant Care is Arizona's premier provider of Personal Care Services. These services are for people that need assistance in their life, and would like to keep their independence. Instant Care will send a caregiver to the house to help with many tasks such as:
Housekeeping Grocery Shopping Sweeping
Appointment Escorts Pharmacy Bathroom Assistance
Live In Care Dry-Cleaning Pick Up & Clean Up
24 Hour Care Laundry Vacuum
Meal Prep Dish Washing Mop, Dust
Bed Making Kitchen Clean Up Errands
Absolutely not! We welcome everyone, no matter where you are on your path and we'll pay you while we train you. We are a non-medical caregiver so no need to worry about previous history in a medical field.
We have extremely flexible schedules that can work around your personal or family needs.
Yes! We have clients that only need a couple hours a week of help, clients that need full time stay at their home 24/7 care, and everything in-between.
Our only age requirement is that you are at least 18 years old. We need caregivers of all ages and walks of life.
Our welcoming staff and energetic community are excited to meet you. Schedule an appointment to learn more before you apply.
